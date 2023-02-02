LanderBiz: Mosaic Planning Group makes insurance personal

#landerbiz, brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, shares the stories of the local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.

(Fremont County, WY) – Mosaic Planning Group is a comprehensive, fully independent insurance planning company born and raised in Wyoming that protects clients nationwide.

Their employees work remotely and are based out of Lander, Jackson, and Riverton. They have several decades of combined insurance industry experience and specialize in each insurance field to find the best options that fit your needs.

President and CEO Mia Murdock and Advisor Heather Stiefvater founded Mosaic Planning Group in October 2019. Joining them in 2021 was Principal Advisor Cori Slingerland, who is based in Lander. A recent addition to the team is Production Specialist Amy Garner, who is based in Riverton. Cori Slingerland Heather Stiefvater Mia Murdock Amy Garner h/t Mosaic Planning Group

They specialize in life insurance, short-term disability, and long-term care plans, as well as home, auto, and farm and ranch businesses, among others.

Whether you are an individual, family, or business, Mosaic will collaborate with you and your team of professionals to carry out protection programs to help meet the goals of your plans.

“We have this whole team of people that you can come to under the Mosaic umbrella to just really get your things in order, and if we can’t do it, we have the resources for you to help you get what you need,” shared Slingerland.

Their clients choose to work with Mosaic for their high-level specialization, experience, and knowledge.

“We’re specialists in each one of our areas, and we are happy to refer you, either way, to make sure you’re taken care of,” Murdock noted.

They work with multiple insurance carriers and look at every aspect of your life to find the best options to fit your lifestyle.

“We try and meet people’s goals and their needs because everybody’s lives are different,” Slingerland continued.

Learn more about the Mosaic Planning group online here or by calling (307) 733-7562.