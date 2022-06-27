Lander work session, regular meeting Tuesday; agenda includes ward map discussion

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting followed by a work session, all beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the Council Chambers at 250 Lincoln St.

The regular meeting agenda begins with consideration of an open container permit for July 2 on North Eighth Street.

The permit application indicates the Maverick Restaurant and Lounge is hosting a street dance that day and wants to close North Eighth Street from Main Street to the alley.

Open containers of alcohol will be permitted in that area between 5 p.m. and midnight, according to the paperwork – but glass containers are not allowed, as they constitute a “hazard to the public safety and welfare.”

Lander Pet Connection

The council will also consider authorizing the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding for canine holding services with the Lander Pet Connection.

Under the agreement, the shelter will make two kennels available to the city “at any time” for up to two impounded dogs.

Dogs impounded by the city may be held for up to five days, after which they become the property of the shelter and can be adopted out, according to the agreement.

The city will pay the shelter a flat fee of $5,000 for the service.

Property tax appeal

Finally, the council will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a legal services agreement with attorney Rick Sollars.

The agreement refers to property taxes that have been assessed on “certain lands owned by the city” and that the city wants to appeal.

Under the agreement, Sollars will represent the city in that appeal at a cost of $200 per hour, “plus out of pocket expenses.”

Sollars is Riverton’s city attorney.

Work session

Tuesday’s work session agenda includes six “discussion” items:

-Storage containers

-City ward boundaries

-Lander Climate Action Network

-Debt service and meters

–City ordinances including Title 3 (mobile homes and modular buildings), 5 (standards and specifications) and 9 (water and sewer service)

-Safe Streets and Roads for All funding opportunities

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance. They will also be streamed live on Zoom (ID: 89920605628 Passcode: 229329), with recordings available afterward on the city website.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.