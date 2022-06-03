Lander Womentum is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 cohort

(Lander, WY) – Lander Womentum creates meaningful gatherings to connect women of all ages and backgrounds to inspire each other and to thrive as individuals as well as leaders within their community.

Lander Womentum programming engages in collective and one-on-one mentoring, monthly gatherings, and targeted workshops to realize our mission. We believe that when women define their own goals and are inspired by a supportive network, they become empowered leaders within their community.

We strive to provide women the opportunity to engage with other women in a safe and perhaps personally challenging environment. We encourage women to ask themselves and each other hard questions, be vulnerable and connect on a deep level. We are in awe of the ways we observe each cohort stretch and learn from one another.

Advertisement

Lander Womentum is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort. Applications can be found on our website at landerwomentum.org or with this direct link to the application page. Applications are due by June 27th, 2022. In August, selections for the upcoming cohort will be made, and accepted applicants’ program dues (of $100) will be made at this time.

Through the month of June to July 10th, we are thrilled to be participating in Lander Community Foundations’ 12th annual community-wide fundraiser, Challenge for Charities (C4C)!

Since its inception in 2017, Lander Womentum has grown and evolved, yet the relevancy of our mission and the need for our programming has only increased. Your contribution to Lander Womentum through C4C will no doubt be matched. Your $100 donation could increase to as much as $160! These funds can enable us to hire a part-time administrator, contract other professional women to lead workshops, offer free opportunities to the public, and help provide scholarships for future participants. Your support will help us sustain this program that so many women in our community need.

We are thrilled to participate in LCF’s C4C once again this year! To take advantage of the match, please consider contributing to Lander Womentum by Sunday, July 10th. Visit this page to donate, or mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520 and indicate your donation is to Lander Womentum.

If you know anyone who may be interested in our program, please share this information or have them contact us directly at [email protected].