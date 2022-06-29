Lander woman sentenced for fraud by check aggregate felony charge

(Lander, WY) – A sentencing hearing for 28-year-old Lander resident Parris Lawrence was held on Tuesday, June 28th, overseen by the Honorable Judge Tyler.

Lawrence was sentenced to an incarceration term of no more than four and no less than two years, with up to three years of potential supervised probation.

Lawrence was initially charged with (and pled “not guilty” to) fraud by check and fraud by check aggregate felonies, as well as three fraud by check misdemeanors, for six alleged instances of check fraud that occurred at five Fremont County businesses (two in Lander, and three in Riverton).

Lawrence later changed her plea to “guilty” to the fraud by check aggregate felony charge filed against her, in accordance with a plea agreement that was later found to be “favorable” by Judge Tyler.

In addition to the initial restitution amount owed to the victims that was stipulated in the plea agreement, Lawrence was ordered to pay $377.31 to each victim as well.

Lawrence has three years to pay off the additional restitution.