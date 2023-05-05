Lander wins in their first annual Pink Game

(Lander, WY) – Lander soccer would put on a scoring show in their first annual pink game against Pinedale on what would also be senior night. Two families and 12 seniors were recognized on the special night.



The Lady Tigers only needed 2 minutes to see the first goal of the match from Mason Morton to take an early 1-0 lead. Lady Tigers would score four more in the first half in minutes 9, 13, 27, and 30. Delanily Sulivan scored two in the first half and finish the match with a hat trick at the 50th minute. The Lady Tigers in a tight 3A West conference were able to secure a shutout against Pinedale and keep themselves in the race for a state tournament bid. Blue Blackburn, Anna Nacalsel would also score in the contest.

The Tigers would score their first goal even faster from Carter Ayers 30 seconds into the match. Lander would control the possession for most of the match. Lander went on to score three more goals in less than 15 minutes to have a 4-0 lead going into the half. Lander would add two more goals at the 57th minute and the 78th minute to earn a 6-2 win over the Pinedale. Ayers scored two goals in the match with Silas Wheeler, Bear Blackburn, Colton Laird, and Finn Richards all scored one.

The Lady Tigers sit with a 5-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in conference play and the Tigers are 4-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. They will be back in action on Tuesday against Cody on the road.

Advertisement