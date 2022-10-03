Lander vs Riverton part two happens today

Wyatt Burichka
(Fremont County, WY) – Thanks to mother nature, high school rivalry football last Friday was postponed to today. Riverton and Lander resume tonight at 6:00 p.m. When stopped due to lightning, the game was paused with 2:36 left to go in the first quarter with Riverton up 7-0.

The game will resume today with the game being streamed on 105.1 Jack FM, KOVE 1330 AM, 107.7 FM, and streaming video on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages. John Gabrielsen and Wyatt Burichka will be on the call together.

