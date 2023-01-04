Lander vs Rawlins basketball has been canceled

(Lander, WY) – Lander and Rawlins were set to square off Thursday in a non-conference match-up. Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., emails from both Lander Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg and Rawlins Athletic Director and Boys Basketball Coach Denver Allard confirmed that the game has been canceled.

Rawlins has experienced snow days which has not allowed their teams to practice all week long. With weather playing a factor for multiple games around the state of Wyoming, Lander vs Rawlins has become another domino in games postponed or canceled.

No new date has been announced at this time. County 10 will provide more information on a possible new date when it is provided.

