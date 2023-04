(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School soccer will need to wait two more days for their match-ups against Pinedale in a 3A West conference tilt. The postponement news was reported by multiple sources including the Lander Soccer Facebook pages.

The matches are rescheduled for Thursday. The girls will play at 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m.

County 10 will have score updates of the game on our Twitter Thursday afternoon.

