Lander vs Lyman soccer postponed

(Lander, WY) – It’s never-ending for spring sports. Tomorrow’s match between Lander and Lyman has been postponed. Lander soccer was scheduled to play Lyman on the road. There has not been a rescheduled date at this time.

This news comes from Lander Valley High School Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg in an email to County 10. The next soccer game for Lander will be April 14 when they are home against Cody. The scheduled times are 3 and 5 p.m.