Lander vs Lyman set to go Friday

(Lander, WY) – After scheduling changes for the regular season finale between Lander and Lyman, the games will happen tomorrow at later times than originally set.

From an email by Lander Valley High School Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg, the Lady Tigers will tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m. Saturday is a backup plan as well if needed.

County 10 will have coverage of the games live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. We will also have video coverage on our YouTube and Facebook pages.

