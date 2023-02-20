Lander vs Lyman moved to tomorrow

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley will make a road trip tomorrow, February 21 to Lyman for their final regular season game of the year. The game was originally scheduled to happen Friday. However, an email from Lander Valley Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg told County 10 that the games have changed.

The Lady Tigers will tip off at 4:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 6 p.m. The boys’ game has seeding implications with a number one seed from the 3A Southwest up for grabs.

County 10 will have coverage of the games live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. We will also have video coverage on our YouTube and Facebook pages.

