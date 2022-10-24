Lander VFW has been screening County 10’s away game streams for LVHS football; stop by Friday to watch the Star Valley game with some Veterans!

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Tigers may have fallen to Douglas this past weekend, but that didn’t stop some local Veterans in Lander from enjoying the big game at the Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary. Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary screening the County 10 LVHS football game live stream. h/t Vince Tropea photo

As a part of an effort to expand sports coverage in Fremont County, County 10 started broadcasting and streaming Lander and Riverton games this season, with sports reporter Wyatt Burichka and crew calling and filmning the games. (Riley Bouillon was the camera operator at the game against Douglas.)

Since the video streams have been made available, Bob Kaiser and folks at the VFW have been inviting those who can’t make the away games to stop by, enjoy the game, and sometimes provide a bite to eat (this past weekend was nachos!).

Advertisement

Kaiser said the crew will be streaming this Friday’s playoff game at Star Valley (time to be decided), which will provide a chance for the Tigers to advance to the 3A semifinals.

Be sure to check the County 10 sports page for more updates on how to stream that game as the big day approaches, and to stop by your Lander VFW hall to watch the game with some good folks!