Lander Valley keeps home playoff game chances alive against Worland

(Fremont County, WY) – The Tigers will now have an opportunity to clinch a home playoff game or home field advantage next week when they traveled to Douglas defeating Worland last week 31-13 in their final regular season home game. The Lander saw Brenon Stauffenberg have three interceptions on the day.

The Warriors would take the opening drive 80 yards on 14 plays scoring on 16 yard swing pass from Carter Clark to Court Gonzales. The Tigers open up their opening drive would have two big plays starting with 29 yard pass on the first play from Brenon Stauffenberg to Metessi Weaver. Then the following play, Jack Pasqunelli rushed for an 18 yard gain. Those two plays would help set up a three yard touchdown run by Gabe Harris. It was knotted up at 7 after one.

The Tigers scored again in the second quarter this time with Stauffenberg connected with Evan Stephenson for a 35 yard score to give Lander their first lead of the game. Lander would get three points to end the half with a 31 yard field goal from Weaver to give the Tigers the advantage going to the half up 17-7.

Advertisement

With Lander going three and out to start the third, Worland saw Brock Douzeniz take to the house on 51 yard run. Harris for Lander would block the point after to keep the lead for the Tigers at four. Lander would answer on the following drive going nine plays and finishing it off with a two yard rushing touchdown from Harris for his second score of the day. The Tigers concluded the scoring in the fourth quarter with a one yard score from Stauffenberg to give Lander the win 31-13.

Lander will have their first winning season since 2020 sitting with a record of 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Tigers now have a chance for the number one seed heading to Douglas this Friday. Lander can be as low as a three seed. You can check more Fremont County football scenarios by clicking here. The game against Douglas can be heard on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., and streaming video on YouTube and Facebook. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

You can relive last weeks game by watching it below.

Stats for Lander

Advertisement

Passing

Brenon Stauffenberg 12-19, 217 yards, 1 Touchdown.

Rushing

Jack Pasqunelli 4-51

Gabe Harris 5-16, 2 Touchdowns

Matisse Weaver 13-33

Brenon Stauffenberg 11-50, 1 Touchdown

Hunter Valarde 1-3

Kaden Rowan 2-1

Recieving

Advertisement

Matisse Weaver 7-131

Evan Stephenson 3-50, 1 Touchdown

Joel Beaver 1-22

Gabe Harris 1-14