Lander Valley High School’s Cami Kostreva named as FCSD #1 teacher of the year

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School (LVHS) educator Cami Kostreva was recently named as Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 teacher of the year.

Kostreva is a reading intervention teacher at LVHS, and according to a congratulatory post on the school Twitter page, she has “created a literacy intervention program at LVHS which has our students growing by multiple grade levels each year while also demonstrating grade-level proficiency.”

In a message posted by Superintendent Dave Barker on the district website, Angie Stephen, Stephanie Harris, Toni Hudson, and Joelle Titus were also acknowledged as finalists for the award, and all were congratulated for “the outstanding work they display on a daily basis.”

Advertisement

Congratulations Cami and Fremont County teachers!