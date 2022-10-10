Lander Valley earn their first shutout of the season against Rawlins

(Fremont County, WY) – With only three days of practice to prepare before the Outlaws came to town, the Lander Tigers looked like they had a full week to prepare in their first shutout of the season, winning 28-0.

The Tigers would take advantage of great field position in game having started on Rawlins side of the field during the entire first half of the first half of the game. Lander only needed 34 yards on their opening drive to score the only points of the first quarter by a 1 yard touchdown run from Gabe Harris.

Gabe Harris set up great field position for the Tigers in the second quarter returning an interception 60 yards to the Rawlins 20 yard line. The Tigers would capitalize from one yard out with Matisse Weaver scoring his one and only touchdown run of the game. Lander would get one more score after the Outlaws failed to convert on fourth down at their own 40 yard line. The Tigers turned the four and out into a 12 yard passing touchdown from Brenon Stauffenberg to Evan Stephenson to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead going into halftime.

Lander punched it into the end-zone one final time in the third with Stauffenberg connecting with Stephenson for his second touchdown of the game this time from two yards out. The Tigers earn their first shutout victory of the season winning 28-0 and improve to 4-2 overall this season and 2-1 in conference play.

Lander has a big game this Friday hosting Worland that will have playoff implications. The Tigers with a win could battle for the number one seed next week against Douglas. A loss and a Douglas win gives the Bearcats the 3A East conference title and the Tigers would have to fight for seeding against Douglas next Friday.

Kickoff time against Worland is set for 6 p.m. Catch the action on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., and streaming on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages.

Re-live the contest by watching our YouTube stream down below.

Lander: 7 14 7 0 – 0

Rawlins 0 0 0 0 – 0

Stats for the Tiger

Passing

Brenon Stauffenberg 14-19, 165 yards, 2 Touchdowns

Rushing

Jack Pasquinelli 9-43

Brenon Stauffenberg 4-26

Matisse Waver 7-22, 1 Touchdown

Gabe Harris 5-11, 1 Touchdown

Hunter Velarde 3-2

Reciving

Gabe Harris 5-79

Matisse Weaver 2-32

Joel Beaver 2-26

Evan Stephenson 2-14, 1 Touchdown

Jack Pasquinelli 1-6