Lander Valley drops conference opener on homecoming

(Fremont County, WY) – In a week full of fun activities and school spirit, the Tigers would host their first conference opener of the season against third ranked Buffalo. The game would see multiple turnovers that would hurt the Tigers in the end.

The Bison would start the scoring off a 30-yard touchdown run by Will Hammond to put the Bison up in the first quarter. The Tigers would capitalize on a penalty from the Bison with Jack Pasquinelli rushing in from 34 yards out. To end the first quarter, the Bison would rush in from 16 yards out from Dawson Palser to give the Bison a 13-7 lead.

Buffalo would score in the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal from Hullet, and then later in the second with a 38-yard touchdown run on a miss direction from Blake Bell. Going into the half, the score would be 22-7 in favor of Buffalo.

Advertisement

Buffalo would tack their final score of the game from one yard out by Palser who scored off a fumble from the Bison. The Tigers would score their second touchdown of the game with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Brenon Stauffenberg to Gabe Harris. After three the Bison led 29-14.

The fourth quarter would only see one score. The Tigers would go for it on fourth and goal. Stauffenberg would connect on his second touchdown pass of the game to Harris from the four-yard line. The Bison would control the clock for the rest of the game to win with a final of 29-21.

The Tigers would end the game with four turnovers and all of them happening in the first half.

Lander will match up against Riverton this Friday at RHS. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. You can catch the game live on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., 105.1 Jack F.M, and streaming on our County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages.

Advertisement

Stats from the Tigers

Passing: Stauffenberg 14-24 227 yards 2 TD’s

Rushing: Pasquinelli 10-75, Matisse Weaver 3-11, Stauffenberg 5-10, Harris 2-1

Advertisement

Receiving: Weaver 5-103, Harris 3-33, Pasquinelli 3-46, Joel Beaver 2-24, Evan Stephensen 1-11