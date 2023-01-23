Lander Valley basketball started quad-play at Mountain View

(Lander, WY) – It was the first opportunity for Lander to see one of their quad opponents that they will face once more this season after last Friday’s trip to Mountain View. Both teams were looking for strong starts to the conference season.

The Lady Tigers had an uphill battle when they took on undefeated, at the time, Mountain View. After keeping things close in the first. It would be all Mountain View from there taking the win 72-35 against Lander. Megan Winfield from the bench would put up 15 points for the Lady Tigers in the loss.

The Lander boys were looking for a bounce-back win after falling in the Big Horn Classic championship game last weekend against Worland. In the first quarter, the Tigers held the Buffaloes to just four points and a 26-point fourth-quarter outing helped them prevail to the win 65-41. Abe Lopez finished the game with 22 points in the win.

Advertisement

Up next for Lander is the Keeper of the Gold game Tuesday night against Riverton on the road. County 10 will have the coverage on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., 105.1 Jack F.M. and streaming video on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages.

Catch Lander vs Mountain View below!