Lander Valley Baptist church vandalized; community comes together to clean up

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley Baptist Church was vandalized yesterday, December 20, with many areas on the building itself and surrounding grounds being covered in various drawings and vulgarities.

“Just because you disagree with someone, doesn’t mean you treat them poorly,” commented Pastor Shannon Arnold.

The vandalism was discovered by Shannon’s wife Rachel while they were driving around yesterday morning preparing Christmas baskets for those in need.

Arnold went on to say that the Lander Police Department has been informed, and are already looking into potential suspects.

Arnold added that since posting about the incident on social media, he has experienced “tons community outreach,” and the graffiti has already been cleaned up.



Precision Dirt Works volunteered their services for free according to Shannon, along with multiple individuals from other churches/denominations in town.

“That is what represents our community,” Arnold said.

Arnold also added that the church’s Christmas Eve and Christmas services will not be affected by the vandalism, and will still resume at 6pm on Saturday, and 10am on Sunday.