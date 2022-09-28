Lander Valley and Riverton volleyball recap

(Fremont County, WY) – With Volleyball already at its halfway point of the season in Wyoming, teams are battling conference opponents while also competing in big tournaments. Riverton recently competed at the Casper Invite in which they played multiple games while the Lady Tigers from Lander saw only one opponent last week in Pinedale who was ranked third in class 3A.

Here is a look on how Riverton and Lander Valley did last week.

Riverton High School

Fell to 4A #3 Cody 3-0; 25-18, 25-23, 25-17

Fell to Campbell County 2-0; 25-22, 25-20

Fell to 4A #4 Laramie 2-0; 25-21, 25-13

Defeated 2A #1 Big Horn 2-1; 25-23, 22-25, 15-9

Fell to Sheridan 2-1; 25-9, 19-25, 11-15

Defeated Evanston 2-0; 25-16, 25-15

Lander Valley High School

Defeated 3A #3 Pinedale 3-0; 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

With the season at the halfway point, everyone in Wyoming has at least played one conference game, but there is still plenty of time left to make noise. Riverton takes on Rock Springs on Thursday before they battle number one ranked Kelly Walsh on the road Saturday. Lander Valley will have one match this week against Worland on the road.

Here are the current standings for 3A and 4A volleyball. The overall record is listed first followed by the conference record.

3A Northwest

Powell 11-6-1, 2-0 Worland 9-8-1, 2-1 Lovell 9-9-1, 1-1 Thermopolis 3-13, 0-3

3A Southwest

Mountain View 20-3-1, 2-0 Lyman 20-2-1, 2-0 Lander 5-13-1, 1-2 Pinedale 13-10, 0-3

3A Northeast

Buffalo 12-10-1, 2-1 Newcastle 12-10, 2-1 Moorcroft 11-10-1, 2-1 Glenrock 2-19, 0-3

3A Southeast

Douglas 16-10, 2-0 Wheatland 15-7, 2-0 Rawlins 4-16-1, 1-2 Torrington 4-12, 0-3

4A West

Kelly Walsh 21-0, 3-0 Cody 15-0, 3-0 Star Valley 17-8, 2-1 Green River 7-11, 2-2 Rock Springs 12-12, 2-1 Jackson 10-12, 1-2 Riverton 8-10, 1-2 Evanston 5-24, 0-4

4A East

Thunder Basin 24-3, 3-0 Laramie 14-5, 2-0 Cheyenne Central 7-11, 1-0 Natrona County 14-6, 2-1 Cheyenne East 13-8, 1-1 Campbell County 16-9, 1-2 Sheridan 6-15, 0-3 Cheyenne South 2-18, 0-3