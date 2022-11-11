Lander Valley alumni Demi Stauffenberg earns Freshman of the Year for Region IX

(Fremont County, WY) – Laramie County Community College volleyball player and now Lander Valley alumni Demi Stauffenberg has earned Freshman of the Year for Region IX North volleyball after helping the Lady Golden Eagles take fourth at the region tournament last week in Casper, Wyoming.

Stauffenberg also received a first All-Region team selection in her first year on the team. She lead the team in kills with 307 while scoring 348 total points this season. The Lady Golden Eagles finished with an overall record of 18-12.