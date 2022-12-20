Lander Tigers go 3-0; Lady Tigers win one during classics

(Lander, WY) – It was a big weekend for the Lander boys as they earned a big time win against the number one ranked team in class 3A Douglas in a 47-43 victory to cap off a 3-0 weekend. The Lady Tigers at home played four games only securing one win against fifth ranked Burns in class 2A.

The boys put on a show. Passing, defending, and scoring in a 42 point victory over the Burns Broncos to improve to record of 2-2 on the season. The Tigers had three players score in double digit figures. Brenon Stauffenberg led the way with 21 points. Abe Lopez with 18, and Kaison McClung put up 17 in the game as well.

The Lady Tigers dropped their first two games of the Lander Classic against Lovell and Wheatland by seven points or fewer. Their first game against Wheatland finished with a score of 43-38. Their contest against Lovell saw the Lady Bulldogs win 50-43.

Day two saw four games between the boys and girls play out. The boys saw games against Wheatland and Douglas. The Lady Tigers took on Burns and Douglas.

Lander against Burns kept it close but in the end saw the Lady Tigers earn their first win of the classic defeating Burns 40-34. Then would take on number one ranked Douglas in girls class 3A falling 57-42.

The Lander boys were looking to make it three and four wins in a row on Saturday. Wheatland saw the Tigers earn a 51-40 win. Lopez led the scoring with 14 followed by Stauffenberg with 13. The win of weekend for the Tigers was against Douglas. For most the game it was the Tigers trailing until the fourth quarter. Talon Whelan and McClung would sink two big three point shots in the 47-43 win over the Bearcats to pull off the upset.

Lander is back in action on January 5, 2023 against the Outlaws from Rawlins. County 10 will have coverage on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., and streaming video on the County 10 YouTube and Facebook pages.

You can check out all of the boys games from the weekend below.

Lander vs Douglas

Lander vs Wheatland

Lander vs Burns