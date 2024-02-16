Lander teens located, LPD reports

(Lander, WY) – Juvenile runaways 16-year-old teens Otis Edlund and Quintin Wyrick have been located and are in custody, according to a Lander Police Department press release.

The active case has come to a safe conclusion, the press release reports.

The two were reported missing on Feb. 8. They were allegedly in a stolen vehicle, were to have possibly stolen guns, and be headed to Texas. The stolen guns and vehicle are still under investigation.

Lander PD added they would like to thank the League City PD out of Texas, FBI, the Sterling Colorado PD, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office out of Colorado for all of their help with the case.

No other information has been released. County 10 will share updates as they become available.