Lander sweeps Riverton in Dual Track Meet

The Lander boys and girls swept their cross county rivals the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines by almost identical scores in a dual match Wednesday on the Tiger home oval at Bill Bush Stadium.

The Tigers took Riverton 83-53 while the Lady Tigers outscored their Fremont County rivals 83-52. Action at the shot ring – Wyatt Burichka

The girls’ side of the meet was dominated by Lander sprinters with Avery Crane, Alexa Colman, and Avery Bever finishing in the top three in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes to pave the way for a Lander win. Ameya Eddy won both the 800 and 1600-meter runs as well. Ellie Kaufman and Darian Bell won the 400 and 3200-meter runs respectively to make it a clean sweep for Lander in all the open running events.

Gage Gose broke his two hurdle records again – Wyatt Burichka

Riverton fared better in the hurdles with Addison Alley, Samantha Ablard, and Ashlynn Prettyman taking five of the six scoring spots in the 100 and 300-meter races. Kyndal McFadden broke up the sweep with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.

The meet was a combined middle school/high school event and perhaps the biggest story, at least on the girls’ side, came in the performance of Lander 8th grader Paisley Hollingshead. Paisley Hollingshead broke the Lander Middle School high jump record with a leap of 5-0.25 feet, and out jumped the ihigh school division by over 8 inches – h/t Wyatt Burichka

Hollingshead not only won all four of her events, the 100 and 200-meter hurdles, and the long jump and high jump, but she beat all the high school girls in both jumps.

Her leap of 15-10.25 in the long jump was a narrow first-place finish over the older girls, but her school record-breaking leap of 5-0.25 in the high jump would have won the high school competition by 8.5 inches and is the bestjump by any female athlete in Fremont County this year at any level.

The final stretch of the 800 meter run – Wyatt Burichka

The best race of the day came in the girls’ meter run where Eddy edged Riverton’s Kiana Swann and her teammate Marlee Jones in a near photo finish with first, second, and third place separated by just .85 seconds.

Hollingshead’s 100-meter hurdle time was fast for a second-place high school finish as well.

In the boys’ hurdles, the performances of senior Gage Gose continue to astound the world of track and field. He easily won both the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediates while continuing to whittle away at his own school records. Last week in Green River he posted the fastest 100 meter time in the state with a hand held time of 10.32 seconds.

Avery Crane cleared 9-6 to win the girls pole vault. She would have finished third in the boys’ division with this automatic state qualifying height – h/t Becky Crane

Running on his home track in Lander was a benefit, at least in the conditions on Wednesday. A tight race in the girls 100 meter hurdles – Wyatt Burichka

Both Riverton and Lander are scheduled to compete at the Roy Peck Invitational this Saturday in Riverton.

Riverton/Lander Dual Girls Score: 1. Lander 83, 2. Riverton 52

100 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 12.86, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 19.96, 3. Alexa Colman, LAN 12.97

200 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 26.85, 2. Alexa Colman, LAN 27.32, 3. Avery Bever, LAN 27.66

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:02.28, 2. Bria Calvert, LAN 1:03.85, 3. Ella Judd, RIV 1:04.95

800 Meter Run: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 2:28.04, 2. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:28.37, 3. Marlee Jones, LAN 2:28.89

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:32.71, 2. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:35.25, 3. Marlee Jones, LAN 5:37.38

3200 Meter Run: 1. Darian Bell, LAN 13:26.08, 2. Janeisa Whiteplume, RIV 15:01.21

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 16.46, 2. Ashlynn Prettyman, RIV 18.25, 3. Kyndal McFadden, LAN 18.71

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Samantha Ablard, RIV 48.78, 2. Addison Alley, RIV 51.39, 3. Ashlynn Prettyman, RIV 52.74

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 50.94, 2. Riverton 53.38

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 4:20.48, 2. Riverton 4:23.82

4×800 Meter Relay:

Sprint Medley Relay:

Long Jump: 1. Ella Judd, RIV 15-6, 2. Zoe Szymanski, LAN 14-2.75, 3. Amiah Hutson, RIV 13-8.75

Triple Jump: 1. Tailynne Keyes, RIV 31-5, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 30-3, 3. Zoe Szymanski, LAN 29-5.5

High Jump: 1. Ava Gerlach, LAN 4-4, 2. Addison Peart, RIV 4-2, 3. Taytem Tyra, RIV 4-2

Pole Vault: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 9-6, 2. Bo Mitchell, LAN 8-0, 3. Addison Rounds, LAN 8-0

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 35-5.5, 2. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 34-1, 3. Suvannah Duran, RIV 32-9.5

Discus: 1. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 102-2, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 97-10, 3. Alexis Taylor, RIV 97-6.5

Riverton/Lander Dual Boys Score: 1. Lander 83, 2. Riverton 53

100 Meter Dash: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 11.07, 2. Joel Bever, LAN 11.65, 3. Talon Prestwich, RIV 12.09

200 Meter Dash: 1. Matisse Weaver, LAN 23.69, 2. Joel Bever, LAN 24.07, 3. Talon Prestwich, RIV 24.16

400 Meter Dash: 1. Matisse Weaver, LAN 51.78, 2. Aidan Russell, LAN 53.48, 3. Hayden Prettyman, RIV 53.94

800 Meter Run: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 2:00.91, 2. Tyrel Myhre, RIV 2:08.42, 3. Mack White, LAN 2:14.24

1600 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:39.18, 2. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:52.82, 3. Mack White, LAN 4:53.82

3200 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 10:20.96, 2. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:28.59, 3. Davian Spoonhunter, LAN 11:14.19

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 14.17, 2. Reed McFadden, LAN 16.27, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 17.97

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 37.03, 2. Zander Hinkley, RIV 44.43, 3. Declan Bush, RIV 47.79

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 45.63, 2. Riverton 46.11

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Riverton 3:31.17, 2. Lander 3:46.74

4×800 Meter Relay:

Sprint Medley Relay:

Long Jump: 1. Ty Sheets, RIV 19-9.75, 2. Gabe Harris, LAN 19-7.25, 3. Brayden Hickerson, LAN 18-0.5

Triple Jump: 1. Nick McIntosh, RIV 40-0, 2. Josh Cardinal, LAN 38-3, 3. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 37-11

High Jump: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 5-10, 2. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-10, 3. Gabe Harris, LAN 5-6

Pole Vault: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 10-0, 2. Nicholas Long, LAN 10-0, 3. Chris White, RIV 8-6

Shot Put: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 45-0.5, 2. Dylan Huelskamp, LAN 45-0, 3. Xavier Garcia, RIV 44-3

Discus: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 127-0, 2. Gabe Harris, LAN 112-11.5, 3. Tres Pickerd, LAN 104-2