Lander struggles in low scoring contest against Powell

(Powell, WY) – Week two of Class 3A Football has concluded and it saw one of the closest games of the weekend between the Lander Valley Tigers and the Powell Panthers. The Tigers were looking for their first win against the Panthers in a while.

Powell get on the board first with a 19-yard field goal made by Steven Stambaugh to put the Panthers up 3-0. Lander would score their only touchdown of the game off a 4th and goal when Matessi Weaver ran in from one yard out to make 7-3 in favor of Lander. Metesse weaver attempts to make a tackle on a Powell Panther. (h/t Rebecca Brantz from Paintbrush Photography)

The Panthers would get the go-ahead score in the third with a two-yard touchdown pass from Jhett Schawhn to Evan Whitlock. Lander had an opportunity to tie the game in the fourth quarter but couldn’t put it through the uprights from 39-yards out.

Advertisement

Here is the stat line for the Tigers:

Passing: Brenon Stauffenberg 9-17 120 yards

Rushing: Jack Pasquinelli 16-72, Stauffenberg 2-13, Gabe Harries 2-4, Weaver 3-3 One Touchdown.

Receiving: Harris 3-53, Weaver 2-29, Evan Stephenson 2-17, Pasquinelli 1-10, Joel Beaver 1-10

Lander falls to 1-1 on the season and will have their home opener this week when Evanston comes to town. Catch the game live on KVOE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M. and streaming video on the County 10 Youtube and Facebook Page.