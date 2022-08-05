Lander-South Pass City is the most recent Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community

Designation Ceremony Set for August 24, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 — Wind River Country, Wyoming — Lander-South Pass City is the latest Wyoming destination to become a Continental Divide Trail (CDT) Gateway Community, with a designation ceremony slated for August 24 at 5 p.m. at the Coalter Loft in Lander.

“We are thrilled about this designation for Lander-South Pass City,” said Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council. “Garnering this accolade shows how committed Lander-South Pass City is to welcoming travelers to the trail, while also being dedicated to protecting it.”

Advertisement

The ceremony is open to the public and the celebration will include Mayor Richardson signing a proclamation to finalize the designation.

The CDT stretches over 3,000 miles from the southern border of New Mexico to the northern border of Montana. Towns and cities that are designated as official Continental Divide Trail Gateway Communities are close to the CDT, are friendly to trail users and are dedicated to the completion and protection of the trail.

To bring this project to life, the Wind River Visitors Council partnered with the University of Wyoming (UW), Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. For several months, three students from UW worked on this project to help ensure that Lander-South Pass City could earn the designation as a gateway community.

For more information about Wind River Country and the Wind River Visitors Council, visit WindRiver.org.