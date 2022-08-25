Lander-South Pass City designated a CDT Gateway Community

(Lander, WY) – Lander-South Pass City was officially designated a Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community yesterday, August 24. A special ceremony was held at the Coalter Loft in Lander to recognize the occasion where Mayor Monte Richardson signed the proclamation finalizing the designation.

Wind River Visitor’s Council Executive Director Helen Wilson opened the ceremony by thanking those who helped make the designation possible, including three University of Wyoming students, Fremont County Commissioners, the City of Lander, Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, Wind River Visitor’s Council Board of Directors and staff, and businesses and community members who provided letters of support. Helen Wilson, Wind River Visitor’s Council Executive Director

Teresa Martinez, Continental Divide Trail Coalition Executive Director, was next to speak during the ceremony.

“I just want to thank you to everyone in the city of Lander and the entire community around because without you and your stewardship of these amazing places, we wouldn’t have a CDT, we wouldn’t have hikers and bikers and horses and equestrians and hunters and fishermen, everybody else who loves this place, come visit and have a place to have a reprieve.” Teresa Martinez, Continental Divide Trail Coalition Executive Director

Martinez read the proclamation, which finalized the designation after it was signed by Lander Mayor Monte Richardson.

The proclamation is as follows:

“Whereas the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail stretches 3,100 miles along the backbone of America from Mexico to Canada and provides access to some of the most dramatic and wild landscapes left on the planet.

“And whereas the Continental Divide Trail passes through Wind River Country.

“And whereas Lander-South Pass City in the Continental Divide Trail Coalition recognize the communities along the Continental Divide Trail are important partners for the sustainability of the trail.

“And whereas Lander-South Pass City and the Continental Divide Trail coalition further recognize that Lander-South Pass City provides important access to the trail for nearby citizens, 1000s of regional visitors, and long-distance hikers from around the world.

“And whereas Lander-South Pass City has applied for and received designation from the Continental Divide Trail Coalition as a CDT Gateway Community.

“And whereas this designation will act as a catalyst for enhancing economic development, engaging Lander-South Pass City area citizens as trail visitors and stewards and helping community members see the trails’ resource and an asset.

“Now, therefore, Lander-South Pass City and the CDT Coalition do hereby proclaim Lander-South Pass City is a Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community and urge all Lander-South Pass City area citizens to support the trail through appropriate programs, activities, celebrations, and hospitality for visitors.” Richardson signs the proclamation

Attendees included current Continental Divide Trail (CDT) hikers, a few Lander councilmembers, a commissioner, and many others.