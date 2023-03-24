Lander soccer split week one of the season

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley soccer was one of the fortunate schools to have their games played this week, with Mother Nature wreaking havoc across the Cowboy State. Lander was swept by Jackson Tuesday afternoon and was looking for their first wins of the year when they hosted Mountain View.

The Lady Tigers started the doubleheader. After a scoreless first half, the first and only score of the game would come with 16:51 left in the contest. Annabelle Nachazel would score the only goal of the game. The Lady Tigers’ defense would hold off any Moutain View attack and come out with the final score of 1-0 to earn the first tally in the win column. Delany Sullivan goes on the attack against Mountain View. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Carter Ayers gets the game started with a kickoff. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Bear Blackburn look to go around the Mountain View defender. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

While the Lander boys were looking for their first win of the season, they were also looking for their first goal as well. They didn’t need much time; Carter Ayers scored in the third minute of the match. Five minutes later, Calum Wheeler scored on a freekick to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead early in the first half. Lander scored one more time in the first when Bear Blackburn found the back of the net inside the goalie box with 23:26 left to go in the first half to go into the second half with a 3-0 lead. Lander would score one more time, with Carter Ayers converting on his second goal of the match. The Tigers would win 4-0 against the Buffaloes.

Both teams are now 1-1 and will be back in action again on April 4 against Lyman on the road.