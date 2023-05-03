Lander soccer recap; Pink Game set for Thursday

(Lander, WY) – Lander soccer was busy on Thursday, Saturday, and Tuesday. Overall, they’d go 5-1 during that span. Thursday Lander took on Pinedale in a contest originally scheduled to be played last Tuesday.

The girl’s match saw an 8-0 victory over the Lady Wranglers with a hat trick from Georgia Chance. The Tigers also had a hat trick scorer in the contest with Carter Ayers. The Tigers earned a 5-2 win.

Saturday Lander was back on the road this time in Lyman where it was another great showing by both teams. Lander girls won 5-0 while the boys took a 5-2 win over the Eagles.

With only two days to recoup, Lander was back on the road to Green River. The Lady Tigers saw their game in a tight contest when Green River was up 2-1. The Lady Tigers from Anna Nielson tied the match up in the second half for a shootout with the Lady Wolves. Both teams were tied 4-4 in the shootout heading into the final round. With a big save from Ayslin Donnahue, the Lady Tigers were able to convert the game-winning shot and win the shootout 5-4.

The Lander boys were looking to turn their fortunes around against the Wolves. However, instead of a 1-0 final from the last go-around. The Tigers scored three goals in the second half to fall 3-0.

Lander will have their Pink Game Thursday against Pinedale at Bill Bush Stadium beginning at 3 p.m. for the girls and at 5 p.m. for the boys. The teams are playing for two members of the Lander community who have fought cancer. There are many ways to contribute to the Pink Game. Check out the Facebook page for details.