Lander Senior Center

Lander

Start Date: 07/15/2023

End Date: 07/15/2023

Start Time: 09:00 am

End Time: 01:00 pm

Huge fabric and craft sale! Saturday July 15 at the Lander Senior Center (south side door). 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Lots of vendors selling all kinds of fabrics, notions, sewing supplies, and crafting supplies. Don’t miss out! (Photo is sample only.)

