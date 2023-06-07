Lander Schools summer meals program information

FCSD#1 is happy to announce another summer of FREE MEALS!

School aged children are welcome to enjoy free Hot breakfast and lunch, without discrimination of enrollment, race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. In compliance with USDA Guidelines, all meals must be consumed on site. This program is funded by the USDA and provides meals at NO COST.

Meals will be provided at the following site and times:

WHERE: Gannett Peak Elementary

615 Popo Agie, Lander, WY 82520



WHEN: June 5th- July 28th (No program July 3-5), Monday through Friday

Advertisement

MEAL TIMES:

Breakfast served daily, 7:30AM-8:30AM

Lunch served daily, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

Breakfast and Lunch will be served in the cafeteria, please follow signs for entry. Menus

will be posted on the district website at www.landerschools.org Menus are subject to

change without notice.

For more information click here or contact, Alicia McConnell at (307)332-4711 or [email protected]