Lander Rural Wildfire Open House this Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Lander Rural Fire Department is hosting the 2022 Wildfire Open House on Saturday, May 14th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Milford Fire Hall, 4580 Highway 287.

“This is an event for folks to come and get to know the volunteers and get education on Wildland Urban Interface issues around the county,” shared Chief Trenton Jones.

They will have games for the kiddos, fire trucks, food and Smokey Bear.

The Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry will be on hand to discuss their programs and some fire safety on their lands.