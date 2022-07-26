Lander & Riverton Rotary Clubs recognize outstanding members & swear in new Board of Directors

On June 21st, the Riverton Rotary Club hosted the annual joint Gavel Exchange with the Lander club at the Riverton Country Club. Awards were given and the new board members were sworn in for the coming 2022/23 year.

Jon "Gunner" Gunnison received the Riverton Rotarian of the Year award. Having been a member since 1987, Gunner is a pillar of the club. He actively participates in various aspects of the club, has great attendance, actively serves on the membership committee, volunteers at club activities regularly, and is a longstanding member of the Riverton Rotary Foundation Board. If Gunner sees something that needs to be done he will do it without anyone asking. On his own, and without recognition, he maintains several of the club's improvement projects around the community – like the gazebo on the Riverview Trail. Gunner is always willing to volunteer hours or knowledge and approaches every project with a good attitude and friendliness. We are lucky to have him in our club. Moreover, we are grateful for his continued commitment to providing Service Above Self.

Recipients of the Riverton Rotary President’s Award:

Joanna Kail – Joanna served as the club’s scholarship chair this year and did a wonderful job. She stepped up to fill a void and hit the ground running. Thanks to her hard work, the club was able to continue its important tradition to help local students advance their education. $5,000 was awarded to six great youth of our community.

Herb Wilcox – Herb jumped back into his role as chair of the RYLA and YRYLA programs after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Herb stayed in touch with district leadership throughout the year and recruited participants from our community. When not enough local youth expressed interest, Herb went the extra to support and sponsor youth from other areas of the district. In addition to this commitment, Herb was a valuable support to Joanna as she took on the scholarship program.

Howard Johnson – Howard is a longstanding, exemplary Rotarian of our club. Not only does he uplift those around him, but he also provides valuable continuity and leadership to the board, the foundation, and the committees. Of note, Howard coordinated two significant donations from Cherie Johnson Memorial this year. $5,000 was donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton and an additional donation of $5,000 was also given to the Wyoming Senior Citizen’s Inc Foster Grandparent Program. Thanks to Howard’s dedication, Cherie Johnson’s legacy of inspiring youth and enhancing the lives of seniors lives on.

Katie Peay – Katie took the great work she began last year as membership committee chair and only made it better. She initiated and coordinated several club mixers, created a new member packet, and organized and led a club orientation lunch program. On top of all this, Katie served on the board as Secretary. She improved many of the club’s processes and kept everyone organized… which is no small task. And on top of all this, she again led the distribution of dictionaries to elementary students this year!

Lindsey Anderson – As President-Elect, Lindsey stepped in and supported every aspect of the club this year. Whether at the forefront or behind the scenes, Lindsey demonstrated incredible leadership this year and got things done. She was a great help to Ashely throughout her presidency and to me as I finished mine. She took over the club’s social media posts and also coordinated several news reports about the club’s great work this year. Lindsey also took the initiative to support the Lander Club as they hosted the District Conference.

Kyle Butterfield – Kyle was recognized for his continued commitment and selfless service to his fellow Rotarians, the club and our community. Riverton Rotary is grateful for his structured leadership, professionalism and organization to continue our efforts as a club to serve others. Kyle received the Riverton Rotary Distinguished Service Award for his exemplary commitment, service and leadership of the Riverton Rotary Club.

Lander Rotary Award Winners: Rotarian of the Year Mike Lilygren Presidents Award: John Brown President’s Award Ron Fossen President’s Award Cassy Venters Service above Self Carol Chidsey

John Brown

The new 2022/23 Riverton and Lander Rotary Board Members are below.

Riverton Rotary Board of Directors Lander Rotary Board of Directors

President – Lindsey Anderson

– Lindsey Anderson President-Elect – Bethany Baldes

– Bethany Baldes Past-President – Kyle Butterfield

– Kyle Butterfield Vice President – Katie Peay

– Katie Peay Secretary – Kelly Wicks

– Kelly Wicks Treasurer – Brandi Roylance

– Brandi Roylance At-Large Director – Josephine Gilpatrick

– Josephine Gilpatrick At-Large Director – June Bailey

– June Bailey At-Large Director – Herb Wilcox President – Sarah Hamlin

– Sarah Hamlin Secretary – Ken Schreuder

– Ken Schreuder Treasurer – Mandy Fabel

– Mandy Fabel At-Large Director – Missy White (6/24)

– Missy White (6/24) At-Large Director – Ron Fossen (6/24)

– Ron Fossen (6/24) At-Large Director – Rick Rollino (6/25)

– Rick Rollino (6/25) At-Large Director – Carol Chidsey (6/25)

– Carol Chidsey (6/25) Service Co-Chairs – Dottie Tonkowich / Maria Kidner

– Dottie Tonkowich / Maria Kidner Foundation – John Brown

– John Brown Past President – Julia Stuble

Congratulations to all award recipients and new board members!