Lander Reverse Triathlon set for June 17 – Register Today!

Run, bike and swim in Lander’s Reverse Triathlon this summer. The family-friendly event is set for June 17. The sprint race entails a 5k run, 32k bike, and a 600-yard swim in and around Lander. Register here by Sunday, June 4th to ensure you receive a t-shirt.

Compete as an individual or form a team of 2 or 3 people.

Sprint starts at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, with check-in, chip pick up, body marking for Sprint: 5:30 a.m. Pre-race briefing will be held at 6:45am and the event starts at 7 a.m.

Reverse triathlon course details.

There is also a kids series of races slated for the day for participants aged 6-12. Check-in, chip pick up, body marking for kids race is at 9 a.m. with a start time of 10 a.m. Awards for both races with be at 11 a.m. Kids Race details

The Lander Triathlon promotes healthy lifestyles, brings families and community together, and strives to foster a supportive and positive spirit that celebrates all types of success.