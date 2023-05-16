Lander Reverse Triathlon set for June 17 – Register Today!

Run, bike and swim in Lander’s Reverse Triathlon this summer. The family-friendly event is set for June 17. The sprint race entails a 5k run, 32k bike, and a 600-yard swim in and around Lander. Register here by Sunday, June 4th to ensure you receive a t-shirt.
Compete as an individual or form a team of 2 or 3 people.
Sprint starts at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, with check-in, chip pick up, body marking for Sprint: 5:30 a.m. Pre-race briefing will be held at 6:45am and the event starts at 7 a.m.
There is also a kids series of races slated for the day for participants aged 6-12. Check-in, chip pick up, body marking for kids race is at 9 a.m. with a start time of 10 a.m. Awards for both races with be at 11 a.m.
The Lander Triathlon promotes healthy lifestyles, brings families and community together, and strives to foster a supportive and positive spirit that celebrates all types of success.