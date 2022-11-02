Lander residents did not wake up on the ‘sunny side,’ after egging vandals struck Halloween night

(Lander, WY) – A few bad eggs once again took to the streets of Lander the night of October 31, preferring tricks over treats on Halloween night, according to the Lander Police Department (LPD) call log released on November 2.

The LPD was left scrambled after receiving five vandalism calls from the night of October 31 to the morning of November 1, with the first call coming in around 9:50 PM in the Wood Street area.

The next call came in around 12:30 AM, with reports of four vehicles being egged in the N. 6th Street area, where another eye witness reported to see four to five juveniles egging other people’s vehicles.

The following morning, the only thing being served for breakfast were two more vandalism calls, this time from the Market Street area.

No damages to the egg-affected areas were mentioned in the report.

It is unclear if the vandals were acting alone, or in kahoots with the Velveeta Vandals, but we assume LPD’s most hardboiled detectives are on the case.

Once again, puns aside, please remind your kiddos that wasting food for a prank, especially during times of food insecurity, is never a joke, nor is vandalism of public and private property.

