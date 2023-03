(Fremont County, WY) – Folks who may have noticed some especially gusty winds last night will not be surprised to find out that areas in the county recorded some serious winds in the past 24 hours.

The National Weather Service in Riverton shared that a 98 mph gust was recorded in the South Pass area, while folks in Lander received winds topping out at 59-72 mph.

The full list of top winds is below.

h/t NWSR