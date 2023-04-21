Lander Pioneer Museum launches free audio walking tour of historic downtown

(Lander, WY) – Have you ever wondered what that old building at the corner of 2nd and main was originally? What is the oldest building on Main Street? Where the first bank in Lander was? Where Butch Cassidy often had a drink?

A new audio walking tour of Lander will answer those and many other questions. Called “Lander Downtown, where the rails ended and the trails began,” the tour is now available for download to your phone or device. The service is free.

You can explore the vibrant history of Lander, Wyoming. From its beginnings as a rough, isolated army fort at the edge of the wilderness, through the frontier days of Butch Cassidy, Calamity Jane and Shoshone Chief Washakie, to the coming of the railroad and growth into a settled, bustling Victorian town, you’ll walk in the steps of Native Americans, explorers, gold miners, cowboys, outlaws, ranchers, traders, trappers and dreamers on this walking tour of the past.

To get the tour, go to the App store on your phone and search for TravelStorysGPS. The app is a free download. The Lander tour should pop up on your device, along with other nearby tours, if not search for “Lander.” Once the free tour has downloaded you are ready to take a walk and learn about Lander’s fascinating history.

The tour is designed to start at the Lander Chamber of Commerce at 1st and Main, then you walk up the north side of Main to 4th street, where you cross and then go down the south side of Main. You don’t have to follow that route, the tour audio will activate at any of the 38 stops you happen to be at. You don’t even have to be in Lander or on Main Street. If you have the tour downloaded, you can listen to it from anywhere by clicking on the icons on the various stops on the map.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer this to locals and visitors alike,” said Lander Museum curator Randy Wise, who also narrates the tour. “We do in person walking tours of Main at least once a year, but the museum doesn’t have the staff to do them as often as people want.” According to Wise, people can now take a Main Street tour anytime it is convenient for them. “It’s a fun, entertaining tour full of interesting stories about the people who built Lander,” said Wise. “People can take it at their own pace and schedule.”

The tour wouldn’t have been possible without the strong support of TravelStorys GPS and the Lightner Sams Foundation, which funded the project.

The Lander audio tour is one of several in our area by TravelStorys GPS, and the Jackson based company offers audio tours all over the country.

TravelStorysGPS LLC is a mission-driven mobile app development company, based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, transforming cultural interpretation and enjoyment of places into accessible and memorable experiences. For publishers, TravelStorysGPS meets the communication and outreach needs of charitable organizations, public agencies, and businesses through the latest developments in location-based storytelling and delivery. TravelStorysGPS provides high-quality tours for travelers to learn about and enjoy the destinations they visit. Learn more at TravelStorys.com and download and explore the TravelStorys app for free on the App Store and Google Play store.

For more information contact the museum at 307-332-3373.

