The Lander Pioneer Days Rodeo is searching for their 2022 Queen, Jr. Queen and Princess. Contest will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 5:30pm at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA) Indoor Arena, in Lander.

Contestant entry forms can be downloaded here, picked up at the Lander Chamber of Commerce, or you can contact Maggie Appleby at 307-349-5666.