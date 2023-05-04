Lander Pet Connection: The Ladies Have Been Spring Cleaning!

Meet us at the LPC Rummage Sale!

Date: Saturday May 6th

Location: The Livery Stable behind the Museum of the American West in Lander

Time: 8am-5pm

Items to donate may be dropped off today, Friday May 5th, from 8am-5pm. All proceeds will benefit the local pets in need.

Come on out to volunteer, donate, shop and support the shelter! We will have adoptable dogs and many wonderful items!

Whitney, our older lady, has been looking forward to this! This mature, mellow gal is hoping that you will fall in love with her gentle soul and maybe you’ll buy her a bed to snuggle on. (White w/brindle)

Lola the Lowrider heard there will be lots of people so she’s excited! People mean treats and she loves attention and snackies! (Black & tan)

Brandy the Bitty, can’t wait to play and dance in the stable! She’s a bouncy youngster who has great house manners! She loves all the people and she dreams of a home of her own. (Black w/ white)

Meet these lovely ladies and some of the boys at the Sale! Walk a dog, volunteer,

