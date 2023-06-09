Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Stella!

Who says purebred dogs don’t end up in shelters? Once again, we have proof otherwise!

Meet Stella, a gorgeous Old English Mastiff! This beauty is almost 3 years old and she knows all the tricks! She knows “sit”, “down”, “shake” and “spin” but the coolest is her “dance”. She’s rather dainty in size, as mastiffs go. Her zoomies are epic! Stella is a little shy at first but warms up really quickly when kindness and treats are offered! She’s a little awkward when meeting new dogs but again, she likes four legged friends too. If you’ve got the time and extra room on the couch, this girl only wants a family to love. Apply today to bring this dancing queen home! www.landerpets.org