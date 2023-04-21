Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Seniors!

While everyone loves the puppies and kittens, there’s something so incredibly special about the old souls who find their way to us. Grey muzzles, clouded eyes, arthritic paws and the most beautiful hearts you’ll ever meet. If you’re looking to make a real difference, take the time to meet our elderly pets. They are typically the easy keepers with manners and so much love to give.

Nora is an exotic beauty. A torti point Siamese, she has incredible blue eyes. They are mildly crossed. This sweet kitty loves to be gently cuddled and longs for a warm spot in a sunny window.

Gatsby is a handsome older Russian Blue type fellow. He’s healing from being beaten up by other cats. He would love a safe, quiet home with someone to adore him.

Advertisement

Pattie is an old black and white lady cat who just hopes to find someone who will care for her and allow her time and space to blossom. She is a big, lovable girl and she’s been known to give kisses.

And then, there is Axle- the oldest dog in residence. This fellow has been in the shelter for too long. He is a good boy. A gentleman. He longs for a couch, a gentle touch and leisurely walks. He really wants a home with someone who will love him through his golden years. Consider this sweet old fellow if you have a bit of room. He’s ready to be your best friend for years to come.

If you’d like to meet any of these pets to give them the retirement homes they deserve, reach out today. www.landerpets.org If you can’t adopt, please consider fostering. It’s the second best way to improve their lives!