Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Puppies!

Welcome Spring! If you’re looking to add bouncy puppy to get you out into the sunshine, we have puppies! These are the best adventure pals ever!

Millie is a happy, joyful girl who has been in an incredible foster home- she’s got a great start in manners!

Hayes is the handsome pup with the ebony coat and the airplane ears. He is adventurous and requests a home with lots of snacks!

Advertisement

Beans has the cutest forward folded ears and smooth creamy tan fur. He is courageous and cuddly!

Avery is the large and in charge of the boys. He is a tan and white, lovable floof.

Any of these adorable pups would love to be your new fishing pal or shed hunter! Or maybe just be there to join you on the couch for movie nights! Take your pick of the litter!

Fill out our easy questionnaire to adopt at www.landerpets.org

Advertisement