Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Morgan!

Meet Morgan! This 4 year old heeler mix is the epitome of tall dark and handsome. His days of puppy foolishness are behind him and he’s eager to be a much loved companion. Morgan hopes the days ahead are full of love, attention and adventure! He just needs some patience and training to become the dog he was always meant to be! If you are ready to get up in the back country or out exploring, we can’t imagine a better sidekick! Reach out today to meet this lovable ranch-mutt and make him your own. Couch snuggles are included at no extra charge. www.landerpets.org

Advertisement