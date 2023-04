If you’re looking for a super smart pup with bounce and a big happy smile, we highly recommend Millie! This tan beauty is ready to go and eager to learn! With a little patience, some treat rewards and practice, you’ll have a great loyal friend to join in your adventures and snuggle by your side. She’ll vacuum all the crumbs and might even fetch your slippers! Apply with our simple questionnaire today! www.landerpets.org

