Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Wanda and Matilda!

Wanda and Matilda arrived at the shelter 6 months ago and struggled with the loss of the only home they had ever known. These sisters also did not do well in our community cat room. Matilda’s health was affected by the stress and Wanda’s behavior became worrisome. The incredible staff at LPC has worked hard to allow these two to really blossom and flourish. They are now happily residing together in the small kitchen, away from the other cats. Everyone at LPC loves them. Matilda has become incredibly playful and outgoing. Wanda loves to help with whatever we’re doing. They both enjoy attention and canned food.They are opinionated, funny girls and they are looking forward to the comforts of a loving home. Apply today to meet these two. https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/LWY/Cat

Advertisement