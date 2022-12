Vortex came swirling in just ahead of an arctic storm and she was looking for someone special to call her very own. This girl is as sweet as warm Cocoa and she loves to cuddle. Her kisses are soft. She will need a little time to learn that you are kind and caring but she’s smart and really someone to love.

Vortex is neat, clean, mellow, quiet and low maintenance. If you are interested in meeting this absolute gem of a girl, apply today at www.landerpets.org.