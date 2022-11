Prepare to be bewitched! Sabrina is super sweet young pup who is probably an Australian Shepherd mix. She is the whole package- beauty, brains and magical talents. She will change your world with love. This girl has come a very long way from her humble beginnings as a scared stray. She is currently in an incredible foster home, learning all the wonders of becoming a family member. Sabrina is loving all the attention she can get. Apply today to see if she is the one for you! www.landerpets.org

