Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Princess!

Our LPC of the Week spotlight is shining on an extra special girl to start December. Meet Princess, our longest resident in the system. This unique girl was picked up as a stray last January. Princess has had multiple foster homes over the past year and is reported to be a very clean and polite roommate. She is good with cats! She enjoys the company of other dogs but really wants to be the center of someone’s world. She is incredibly affectionate and very smart. She loves puppies and small people. Princess has a kind and loving heart. Her best fit would be with someone who will go slow to earn her trust and continue her training sessions- which we will happily sponsor! We believe in Princess and would love to see her welcomed into a loving adoptive forever family or even a long term foster home. Please apply today to share your couch and all the love with our Princess! www.landerpets.org to adopt or long term foster.