Meet Niko! This boy is fun, smart, and as handsome as they come. He is likely an Aussie shepherd/husky mix and about eight months old. Niko’s dream is to live with a person who wants to explore the mountains, but is also excited to cuddle up on the couch after a long adventure. Could that be you? Apply to adopt this sweet, gorgeous boy through this link: https://www.landerpets.org/adopt