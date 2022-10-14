Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Kahlua!

Pet of the week is… Kahlua!

When Kahlua was surrendered to the Lander Pet Connection in early June, she was in rough shape. She weighed a mere 48lbs and her skin and coat were horrible. After months of love and care from incredible fosters, staff, supporters and vets, she is now recognizable as a purebred German Shepherd.

Her solid liver color coat is filling in beautifully and she has acquired a good amount of silver sparkles befitting her senior status. Kahlua would do best with adults who are home and she looks forward to having a fenced yard to romp in. She needs someone willing to keep her life enriched with continued training, activities, enrichment and adventure.

Kahlua has enjoyed her foster brothers and tends to prefer the company of males for playtime. As a herding breed, she is super smart and she already knows many basic commands. She’s an older dog who loves learning new tricks! Don’t think “little old lady” when you look at her! Think spunky redhead with a zest for adventure! Kahlua is looking for her person to bond with. This girl is really special!