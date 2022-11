Pet of the week is…… Jax!

Jax is the whole package! This tall, slim, sharp looking fellow will be an great companion as you hit the trails! He’s an all season dog with a big sense of adventure. This guy is incredibly smart and very lovable. His perfect day includes toys to play with and snuggling with you on the couch. He loves people. He is a bit socially awkward with dogs but does enjoy the company of confident female playmates. Apply to meet this big goofball today! www.landerpets.org